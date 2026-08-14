Nolte: Fox Poll(!) Has Mike Rogers Beating Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in Michigan

We all know how much Fox News polls suck. In the history of “suck,” there are The English Patient, chlamydia, Jill Biden’s Christmas decorations, and Fox News polls.

Ah, but…

Fox News polls always — by design, in my opinion — suck at the expense of Republicans. According to Fox News polls, Republicans are always on the path to defeat, and Democrats are always on the way to victory. That’s why…

This Fox News poll, showing Republican Mike Rogers beating Democrat Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in the Michigan U.S. Senate race by four points (51 to 47 percent), is striking for two reasons: 1) Fox almost always has the Republican losing and 2) this must mean Rogers is actually ahead by something like 87 points.

The Fox poll is also in line with an EPIC-MIRS poll from the end of last month that has Rogers up by three, 46 to 43 percent.

For those of you worried that Fox might have reformed its polling, fear not. Fox still has Republicans losing the U.S. Senate all over the country.

OHIO: Democrat Sherrod Brown up by eight over Republican Jon Husted — 53 to 45 percent. (Trump won Ohio by 9.3 points).

IOWA: Democrat Josh Turek up by four over Republican Ashley Hinson — 50 to 46 percent. (Trump won Iowa by 13 points).

TEXAS: Democrat James “God Is Nonbinary” Talarico is up three over Republican Ken Paxton — 51 to 48 percent. (Trump won Texas by nine points).

But-but-but, even in deep red Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, Republicans are doomed! DOOMED, I tell you.

Does anyone seriously believe Michigan is now more red than Iowa, Texas, and Ohio? Fox News believes that.

Here are some internal numbers:

White guys with no college degree choose Rogers over Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed by 26 points, 63 to 37 percent.

White guys with a college degree choose Rogers over Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed by 12 points, 55 to 43 percent.

White women with no college degree choose Rogers over Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed by 22 points, 60 to 38 percent.

And now we come to the cancer on our democracy…

White women with a college degree choose Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed over Rogers by 23 points, 60 to 37 percent.

I’m willing to make a deal right now where we keep all the Mexicans and deport all the left-leaning, college-educated white women.

Who’s with me?