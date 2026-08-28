Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Jolly is sharing the top of the ticket race with Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Senate candidate Angie Nixon in Florida, and despite acting as a moderate Democrat, Jolly shares many of the same positions as DSA.

Jolly – a Republican turned Democrat – has attempted to position himself as a moderate Democrat, but that is anything but the case. He has openly said he wishes to apologize to the world for Florida’s “culture wars” and sided with disgraced former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Anthony Fauci during the pandemic, fleeing Florida to hide in restriction-laden Pennsylvania while hurling insults at Gov. Ron DeSantis for championing personal freedom.

While he does not formally consider himself a member of DSA, Nixon – the other big ticket race in the state – is an actual DSA member, despite denying that she is a socialist.

Regardless, Jolly is in good company, as he happens to align with many of the positions promoted by socialists.

1. He is in favor of transing children and considers legislation to protect children from genital mutilation draconian.

All the while, DSA also condemns such legislation. In a March press release, DSA lamented efforts to protect children from the twisted ideology.

“Trans children continue to be a particular target, with 27 states outlawing gender-affirming care for children and some adults, and some states even trying to criminalize parents supporting their children,” it wrote. Notably, “gender-affirming care” is leftist speak for genital mutilation surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy.

2. Jolly is supportive of biological males playing in women’s sports.

DSA complained in that same March press release that “Trans students are targeted with bans from sports teams, including with referenda in states where such a ban would be a dead letter in the legislature. ” In another 2021 release, DSA complained that legislatures were “attempting to ban trans women from participating in sports…”

3. Jolly said he wants to “crush” gun culture.

“The failure to responsibly address gun violence in America is one of the greatest shames of modern American culture, without question. And you can say that part of it is needing to change hearts and minds. That’s true. Everybody can have an opinion on that, but we also know one truism in all of this is we have a failure of federal gun policy in the United States that continues to result in the tragedies we see,” he said on MSNBC after a Virginia Walmart shooting in 2022.

“Chris and I established a relationship on this very question … How do we crush the culture of guns on demand in the United States that is resulting in the tragedy and loss of lives? It is a shameful moment in modern American culture. Every time we see the news, like we saw last night,” he added.

Similarly, DSA considers the Second Amendment a “threat to us all.”

“Today, a deliberate legal and legislative strategy has given Biblical authority to one single sentence in the Constitution. Until we address this tremendous imbalance, there will be no going forward on guns,” they wrote in a 2018 piece, calling for a dismantlement of the Second Amendment.

4. Jolly considers Critical Race Theory essential for students.

“The most important thing schools can do is teach students to think critically, and that includes providing them authentic, honest storytelling about our history, about the influence of racism,” he said.

“…the fact that our nation was founded, recognizing slavery. Eventually, recognizing that that people of color were only three fifths of a person,” he said, repeating the common leftist misconception about the three-fifths compromise, as southern slave states wanted a greater representation in Congress to have more influence, while northern states considered it unfair as slaves did not have voting rights.

Predictably, DSA supports this propaganda, outlining their view of advocating for socialism.

5. Jolly wants to make school choice more difficult.

He suggested that we “do away with for-profit charters in the public education system, and on vouchers, we say, if you accept a voucher, that’s it. You don’t get to upcharge additional tuition. You’re going to have to provide the same exact services as our public schools are, and you’re not allowed to disenroll a kid because they can’t read.”

“You got to make sure they can read. That really constrains the voucher environment. But notice, Chuck, I’m a different Democrat. I’m not saying kill choice in the state of Florida. I’m saying invest in public education so it outcompetes the voucher schools and put new rules on the voucher schools so that both private and public are seen as education partners for Florida’s families, and they got to play by the same rules and have the same resources,” he claimed.

All the while, DSA considers school choice a “vehicle for segregation since its introduction to the district in 2011, exacerbating racial and economic disparities by allowing privileged families ‘choice’ into higher-resourced schools while systematically excluding marginalized students and stripping neighborhood schools of per pupil funding.”

6. Jolly does not like tax cuts.

“…and that also no tax on tips, even though it’s on a very small portion of people’s salary, that will be in effect and then get sunsetted after the midterms as well,” an interviewer asked Jolly, who said, “I think if you’re running for federal office, you talk about reversing many of those provisions.

DSA, of course, promotes excessively taxing the “rich.”

His Republican opponent, Byron Donalds, has repeatedly warned that Jolly stands as a “Trojan horse for the Democrat Socialists of America [DSA].”

“Make no mistake about it. This is a guy who says it’s still ok to transgender our kids and to steal their puberty. I thought we’ve already worked this out in 2024. I thought the American people were loud and clear that young girls are to grow up to be young women, and young boys are to grow up to be men…” he said a campaign stop in Sarasota ahead of the primary.

Donalds continued, “David Jolly has said that Dr. Fauci has unimpeachable judgments. Fauci — he said this when Ron DeSantis opened our state and let us be free from the radicalism of Fauci in the public health establishment — David Jolly packed his bags and went to Pennsylvania, and he criticized Ron DeSantis every step of the way on CNN and MSNBC.”

“David Jolly’s fake moderate act falls apart under even basic scrutiny — he supports key planks of the DSA’s platform and he’s eager to run alongside an avowed socialist in Angie Nixon,” Donalds Campaign Communications Director Gates McGavick said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“In Jolly’s own words, he’s ‘moved pretty far-left’ — now he has the running mate to prove it. Florida will send him back to the MS Now studio on November 3rd,” McGavick added.