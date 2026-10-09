The Republican candidate running for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, criticized her opponent, current New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), as a “political hack.”

During a debate on Thursday between Komatireddy and James, Komatireddy highlighted how she is the “daughter of immigrants” and had served as a federal prosecutor under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with the current Trump administration.

Komatireddy also highlighted how she has “prosecuted terrorists and cartel leaders.”

“I’m running for attorney general because New York is not safe under Letitia James. Crime is up, homelessness is up, and we are the worst in the nation in prosecuting fraud,” Komatireddy said during opening statements. “That’s because New Yorkers, you do not have an attorney general right now. For the last eight years, you’ve had a political hack sitting in the chair, using our taxpayer money for her political purposes.”

“I’ve been to all 62 counties,” Komatireddy continued. “I’ve talked to the cops, the victims, the homeless, the hardworking New Yorkers. They all tell me the same thing. When the cameras are not there, neither is Tish James. She’s obsessed with national politics. I’m focused on the safety of New Yorkers.”

Komatireddy continued to state that “the right attorney general can tackle crime, homelessness, and fraud,” adding that the people “need a prosecutor as attorney general.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in February, Komatireddy, who clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, described James as being “bad at her job” and as having “abused the powers of that office.”

“She is bad at her job,” Komatireddy told Breitbart News at the time. “She has abused the powers of that office, used it for the wrong reasons, and people are tired of it. They want good government in New York.”

In October 2025, James was indicted “on charges of fraud.”

In December 2025, it was revealed that the Department of Justice “failed to secure an indictment” against James, NBC News reported at the time. “A source familiar” with deliberations told the outlet that the DOJ “initially vowed to appeal the ruling” by a judge, but that they “decided to seek a new, untainted indictment.”