Trump Says Katie Zacharia Will Start as Press Secretary on Columbus Day

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that his newly selected press secretary, Katie Zacharia, will be starting on Columbus Day.

The president issued his announcement via his Truth Social account, adding that her first news conference will commence on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

“I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House. Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!” the president said.

The White House announced the selection of Zacharia last Friday, a role that she referred to as an “honor of a lifetime.”

“Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote.

“President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country,” she added.

The 41-year-old mother of four added that she looks forward to working with reporters from across the nation.

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day,” she wrote. “I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out.”

Zacharia will be leaving her role as senior communications adviser at Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group to serve as the 37th press secretary. Trump called her “a great person” while departing the White House on Friday.

“She’s a friend of most of you. I know she likes people. She likes all of you, actually. I don’t know if that’s good or bad … she’s going to be, I think, terrific,” he told reporters.