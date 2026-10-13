A foreign national was arrested and charged last week after allegedly illegally voting in the 2024 presidential election in the swing state of Pennsylvania, Breitbart News has learned.

Paulo Jorge Silva, a green card-holder from Portugal, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on October 5 in Philadelphia.

Silva, federal prosecutors allege, was illegally registered to vote and illegally voted in the 2024 election. Following his arrest by HSI agents, Silva was turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

“This alien from Portugal has been charged with illegally voting in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

When even one non-citizen votes in our elections, it steals the vote of an honest, hardworking American citizen. It’s also against the law. If we catch an alien illegally voting in our elections, we will hunt you down and arrest you. You’ve been warned. The Trump administration will always defend the integrity of our election system, and we will make sure that only American citizens are electing American leaders. [Emphasis added]

Silva first entered the U.S. as a legal immigrant through New York in 1978.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.