Far-left incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) indicated on Tuesday that he would support efforts to impeach President Donald Trump if Democrats take the House majority in November.

Ossoff was asked about Democrats’ dreams of a third impeachment during a Georgia U.S. Senate race debate against Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. The one-term senator was specifically asked: “If Democrats take the U.S. House in November, would you support a push to impeach President Trump? And if so, would you vote to convict him?”

“In my view, based upon the evidence I’ve seen thus far, the president’s misconduct, abuse of power, and corruption already exceed any prior standard for impeachment,” Ossoff replied.

“If the U.S. House does send us articles of impeachment, then I’ll consider them on the merits as a juror in the Senate,” he continued.

WATCH THE FULL DEBATE:

Ossoff, who was first elected in 2021, was not in Congress during President Trump’s first trial, although he voted with all Democrats in Trump’s second impeachment. Impeachment requires a majority of the House and two-thirds of the Senate, both of which are currently held by Republicans.

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. RealClear Polling shows Ossoff leading by an average of 8.1 points less than a month out from election day.

Ossoff was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028 — ambitions he largely denied at Tuesday’s debate. Collins represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district, owns a trucking company, and has seen early career wins, including President Trump signing the Laken Riley Act.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.