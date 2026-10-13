Three Arrested After Newborn Discovered in Trash Can in Georgia

Authorities found a newborn alive in a trash can in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday morning near the Quality Inn on Abercorn Street, and three people have been arrested.

Chatham EMS Director Chuck Kearns said crews responded to a hospital call for a patient who was experiencing hemorrhaging after giving birth but had no child with her, WTOC 11 reported.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the hotel at around 2:45 a.m., and Sgt. Howard Crosby and Ofc. Richard Taylor with the Southside Precinct found the baby in a nearby trash can, according to the report.

The baby was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention and is in the care of the Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children Services.

Dominique Welcome, 29, Chiquita Roche, 39, and Jamal West, 44, were arrested and are facing charges for the infant’s abandonment.

“Welcome is charged with cruelty to children. Roche is charged with party to a crime and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence. West is charged with cruelty to children,” according to the report.

SPD reminded the public that Georgia’s Safe Haven law allows the legal surrender of infants up to 45 days old to hospitals, fire stations, police stations, and Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.