White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia: ‘You Can Expect More of the Midterm Blitz’ from President Trump

Americans can expect more of a “midterm blitz” from President Donald Trump leading up to the midterm elections, White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia told Breitbart News during her first official press briefing in her new role.

“You did touch on presidential travel. The president’s been all over the place, and he kind of laid out his schedule over the next couple days,” Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson, sitting in the New Media seat, told the press secretary. “But is it only going to intensify here in the next couple of weeks, up to midterms?”

Absolutely,” Zacharia said. “You can expect more of the midterm blitz. Just now, we’ve added Kentucky, and we have a few other stops as he goes down to Florida. So it’ll be Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida.”

WATCH Katie Zacharia’s full briefing below:

Zacharia kicked off her first briefing speaking about this “midterm blitz” by the president.

“I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz, with energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms, thanks to President Trump,” she said, pointing to the rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday night, “where President Trump delivered another blockbuster rally out on the trail.”

“The arena was overflowing with enthusiasm as thousands came out to support President Trump, as well as special guests Jake Paul and football legend Jon Gruden,” she said before previewing other upcoming stops, including in Alaska.

“President Trump is planning to hold rallies in Alaska, Arizona, Montana, where I will be with him, and Georgia, building off of the incredible momentum generated over the last several days from his stops in Tennessee, New York, Texas, and Nebraska,” she continued, describing Trump as “an energetic president.”

She continued, “Attendance is at record highs as enthusiastic, hardworking Americans are lining up and packing arenas to support President Trump and Republicans. It’s not hard to see why President Trump is fighting and delivering for American workers, every minute of every day.”

Trump delivered a nearly 90-minute speech at the Ohio rally, where he propped up incumbent Republican Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) in his race by pointing to the flaws in his Democrat challenger.

“Sherrod Brown is the candidate of the Marxists, the communists, the anti-American radicals, who want to tear down America’s heritage,” Trump warned.

“To be a Democrat like Sherrod Brown, you have to believe that Christopher Columbus should not be in Columbus, Ohio, but think that the Midwest should be turned into Mogadishu,” he continued, adding, “That’s what he wants, an interesting place. You got to check it out sometime. These people are crazy.”

Trump is headed to Alaska on Tuesday to rally for incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) – the next in his midterm blitz lineup as the Election Day draws nearer.