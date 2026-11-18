Residents of the Florida city of Bartow broke out in the Lord’s Prayer this week after the city invited an imam to deliver the invocation at the city council meeting.

The Bartow City Commission meeting took an unexpected turn on Monday when the city invited Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya, of the Masjid Al Nur Mosque, to deliver the invocation at the beginning of the council meeting. Members of the community quickly expressed their disapproval and recited the Lord’s Prayer aloud. Members of the crowd can be heard saying, “Jesus is King!”

Council members attempted to quiet the crowd down, but according to reports, the “haggling” lasted about ten minutes, at which point the imam continued the Islamic prayer.

Members of the community eventually got to speak, with one telling the mayor he made a massive mistake inviting the imam to open with prayer, knowing it would be problematic.

The city’s attorney addressed the crowd in the aftermath, explaining how the council ended up inviting a Muslim to open with prayer at the meeting. He said originally, a Hindu from the local Hindu temple reached out to the clerk’s office asking to be included in an invocation in the future. But the dates did not work, and the city’s attorney seemed to admit that he suggested the city ask an imam from the local mosque instead.

The city’s attorney said:

But as our population has grown, we are starting to see many different faiths pop up throughout town. And the way this whole thing started, just so you’re armed with the information, is we had a gentleman who is from the local Hindu temple reach out to the clerk’s office and ask to be included at a future invocation, and the clerk’s office responded back and forth with this gentleman, and offered up a couple of dates as options. And the dates just didn’t work. Tonight was one of them, and he was not available, so he will likely come see us sometime in 2027. “[The] city clerk’s office made me aware of that, and I said, you know, while you’re at it, we have a mosque in town, in case you didn’t know, and I drive by it every single day when I go home. I walk by it almost every night that I go out walking, and it’s been there for a couple of years. And I said we ought to at least reach out to them and see if they’re interested in participating. So the clerk’s office did that, having no idea if the response would be no, thank you, or yes, absolutely, thank you, and I’ll be there Monday night. Well, here we are. Just so happened that we had an opening tonight. The imam accepted. He came. He offered his very respectful and appropriate prayer from my point of view, and that’s how that came to pass.

The reaction to the Islamic invocation at the Bartow City Commission meeting comes as the left seemingly continues to embrace anything other than Christianity and America sees more Muslims added to the ranks in Congress, including Sen.-elect Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, who said he will perform his oath on the Quran.

This is hardly the first time residents of a city have been up in arms over controversial invocations embraced by city council members. Last month, a pastor in Ottumwa, Iowa, stood up against a former city council member who hailed Satan during his invocation.

“Dear dark father, let us stand now, unbowed and unfed by arcane doctrines born of fearful minds in darkened times. Let us embrace the Luciferian impulse to eat of the tree of knowledge, and dissipate our blissful and comforting delusions of old,” Matthew Dalbey, a former city council member, said at the time.

“That which will not bend must break, and that which can be destroyed by truth should never be spared its demise. It is done. Hail Satan,” he continued, after which the pastor stood up and spoke out against the pagan “prayer.”

“Let’s just reverse that curse that was just put on our city, that ending with hail Satan and hail dark god — that’s not welcome here. That needs to be done now,” he demanded.