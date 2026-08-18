Philadelphia Police Search for Man Wearing Chucky Mask Accused of Harassment: ‘Are You Ready to Die?’

Police are searching for a man in Philadelphia who harassed several individuals seemingly at random while wearing a Chucky doll mask, reportedly asking a female jogger if she was “ready to die.”

The harassment began around 5:18 am last Wednesday and lasted approximately 20 minutes. Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said during that timeframe the suspect was “able to accost a good many people, most of which haven’t come forward yet.”

According to reports, the man went into a Dunkin’ Donuts store wearing the mask, but employees refused to serve him due to “erratic” behavior. At that point, he went on to harass random people he ran into, seemingly filming the encounters.

One woman who came forward was a jogger who went near the path of the masked man. Surveillance video shows the encounter as he reportedly asked the woman, “Are you ready to die?”

“[She] appears startled, at which time the male asks her again, ‘Are you ready to die?’ Clearly she’s not ready to die, so she takes off,” Smith said, noting that she screamed for help and injured her leg as she fled from the suspect.

Another woman harassed by the masked man told WPVI that she put up a fight and kicked the suspect in the chest, prompting him to flee. She said he came up to her after having chased another individual.

“I figured if anything was going to happen, I wanted to see it with my own two eyes,” the woman said. “So, then I turned around, I started yelling at him, ‘Don’t follow me,’ and screaming at him. Then at that point, I put up my hands as if I was going to fight. I blocked my face, making sure my center line was protected. And then he also started to put his hands up but I could tell that he’d never been in a fight before.”

She described the masked man about being “disoriented about what his goals actually were.”

“I had bags; he wasn’t reaching for those. It didn’t seem like he had a clear goal to like actually get in La Colombe to do anything, so I was like, ‘Ok, well, let’s see if you can fight’ — and he couldn’t,” she added.

Another woman said the man tried to harass her coworker at a coffee shop, but security stepped in.

“It’s really unsettling just trying to get to work and have a kid like this actively terrorizing women,” the woman said. “I really hope he is caught.”

Smith said the man was targeting both men and women. Police say the man is a young black male around 5’8″ tall between the ages of 16 and 20.

ABC 7 reported, “Once apprehended, the suspect will face charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation.”