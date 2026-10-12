NATO could be more effective by supporting “strong American leadership” in its efforts to bring peace, Ana Birchall, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Birchall discussed several of her own pieces published on world affairs, including one she recently wrote about the Black Sea and a possible ceasefire.

“We’ve seen talks continuing between both the Russians and the Ukrainians. I believe Steve Witkoff, the president’s envoy, has visited both capitals in recent weeks,” host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said. “The hope is, I think, from the American side, is that we want to see a peace between the two sides, but your thoughts on can you lay out for us what you mean by… the Black Sea and a possible ceasefire and kind of where things go from here?”

“I very much welcome President Trump’s determination to pursue peace in the world and including in Ukraine, and his emphasis on ensuring that America’s allies take greater responsibilities for their own security,” Birchall said, explaining that those priorities create opportunities for “practical cooperation.”

“So, you know, when I was saying that how to make a peace agreement work in the Black Sea, how NATO can… be more effective to the drone warfare. You know, my approach is… straightforward. Support strong American leadership. Support the efforts that are great efforts of President Trump and his administration to bring peace and bring practical ideas to the table and focus on results,” she said.

“So, practically moving from high-level discussions to a sustainable, lasting peace requires exactly the kind of results-oriented pragmatism that President Trump has consistently championed,” Birchall continued, detailing her own proposal.

“My proposal was that the objective should be a long-lasting arrangement that can be implemented, monitored, and sustained. So practically, you know, instead of trying to resolve every dimension of this extraordinarily complex war at once, we should identify a limited area where commitments can be clearly defined, behavior can be observed, and compliance can actually be tested,” she explained.

“So this is not the same as saying that the Black Sea agreement will solve the war, but it will be a test whether limited verifiable commitments can create a pathway towards a wider de-escalation,” she said. “Obviously, there are obstacles, and I think the first obstacle is the profound lack of trust between the parties, so that is exactly why I believe that the agreement must be designated, so that it does not depend just on trust,” Birchall continued, explaining that this is one of the reasons she appreciates President Trump’s efforts to get “everybody at the table.”

“Ensuring that commercial ships can move without interference is a commonsense goal that serves the economic and humanitarian interests of the entire international community, and that’s why I can’t stress enough how much we appreciate — I appreciate — the efforts and, you know, the determination of President Trump to get everybody at the table, because you know, we saw after the 2025 Black Sea discussions how maritime commitments became connected to questions concerning sanctions, payment systems, ports, and agricultural exports,” she said, noting that her argument has always been to start “where success can be measured.”

“So make the Black Sea the first test of a peace, and if that test holds, the first credible step towards ending the war,” she added.

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