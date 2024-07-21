Team USA’s Brittney Griner Wants New Baby to Call Her ‘Pops’ Instead of Mom

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife now have a new baby boy, but Brittney has clarified that she does not want to be called “mom.”

In an interview with CBS Sports, Griner noted that she would rather be called “pops.”

A CBS reporter noted that Griner is about to take on a new job, one that is “really hard and really scary,” with the birth of her first child with wife, Cherelle.

The couple had a little boy early this month, but they did not publicly comment on the birth until last week.

But now that they two have had a few weeks with their new son, Griner reveals a bit more about their feelings over the birth. And one tidbit appears to be the roles the two intend to take.

Before answering the question about her son, Griner told CBS that she would train her son to call her “pops.”

Brittney Griner says she wants to be called “pops” instead of mom to new baby pic.twitter.com/NHfDVAIfez — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) July 21, 2024

Griner noted that “everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window” after a child enters your life.

The WNBA player also expressed some irritation that she had to leave to begin training for the Olympics as part of Team U.S.A.’s women’s basketball team.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner raised eyebrows last month when they posed for a maternity photo with Griner appearing topless.

