Lawyer for Victim in Rashee Rice Crash Blasts NFL’s Delayed Punishment

An attorney for one of the victims injured in the wreck involving Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice is blasting the NFL for delaying the player’s punishment.

Rice, who has admitted to the 2024 car wreck and pleaded guilty to charges in the case, has been sentenced to a 30-day prison sentence. Still, the NFL has delayed its disciplinary determination for the player until September 30, meaning that Rice will be able to play in the first four games of the season without any punishment.

But according to TMZ Sports, Marc Lenahan, the attorney representing accident victim Kathryn Kuykendall, the NFL’s decision is hard to understand since the outcome of Rice’s case has already been determined by the court.

“It makes no sense,” Lenahan said.

Victim Kuykendall sued Rice after suffering multiple injuries in the 2024 car crash when Rice admittedly destroyed his rented Lamborghini at excessive speeds in Dallas, Texas, on March 30 of last year. Kuykendall reportedly won a one-million-dollar civil settlement, but has not been paid, attorney Lenahan says.

“Poor Rashee says he can play, but can’t pay. He says his groin has healed up, but he still hasn’t grown up,” Lenahan said.

“The NFL is sending Poor Rashee to São Paulo to live it up,” Lenahan added, “instead of to Wells Fargo to get a loan so he can pay up.”

The Chiefs have also delayed any punishment for Rice and have allowed him to continue to participate in all team activities across the offseason and into the 2025 season.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and were part of the team when they won Super Bowl LVIII in his rookie year.

