Ex-Skating Coach of Team USA’s Amber Glenn Accused of Sex Crimes Against Two Athletes

A male figure skating coach who previously worked with Team USA’s Amber Glenn is accused of sexual crimes against two former students.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Benjamin Shroats who was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday in Collin County, Texas, NBC News reported, noting the case involved two alleged victims whom law enforcement said were athletes, one of which was a minor.

Authorities charged him with one count of sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child.

“Shroats once worked with Olympian Amber Glenn, who is competing at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games,” the outlet said.

The suspect has been barred from coaching and is also prohibited from contacting the alleged victims or their families, Fox 4 reported Thursday.

Shroats has been a longtime member of the Dallas Figure Skating Club. In an email to members, club President Mary Pottenger said it was taking the allegations seriously.

“It’s also important to clarify the Club’s role. Dallas Figure Skating Club does not hire, employ, or supervise coaches. All coaches who provide private lessons do so as independent coaches, and lesson arrangements are made directly between families and the coach,” she added.

Meanwhile, attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who represents abuse survivors, said she expects police to review the suspect’s electronic devices, according to the Fox article.

“I often talk with parents and children who we represent, and we talk about how we need to look at all of their devices and see all the communications that they had with their coach. And sometimes the parents’ response is, ‘Well, my kid didn’t communicate with the coach,’ and they didn’t realize that they were,” she explained.

According to Breitbart News, Glenn is a self-described “woke bitch” who finished 13th in the singles competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

“Glenn, who has identified as bisexual and pansexual, was seen as a favorite to medal in the women’s singles. Still, after performing a triple axel, she omitted a key element of her routine by failing to perform the required triple loop, which earned her a zero in the technical skill category,” the outlet reported Tuesday.