Fox Sports Analyst Hit in Head by ‘Sharp’ Object at World Cup

Soccer is not considered a “dangerous” sport, but apparently broadcasting it sometimes can be.

While calling the action during Columbia’s 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan on Wednesday, Fox Sports’ Warren Barton was bloodied by a flying bottle.

“Great game tonight except for being hit by a bottle,” Barton wrote on X.

Barton’s broadcast partner, Jacqui Oatley, also posted a pic of the aftermath of the incident while providing more details.

“That was an unusual one,” Oatley posted to X. “Getting drenched in beer while commentating on a goal (quite refreshing, actually) and poor @warrenbarton22 was whacked/cut in the head by a flying bottle! I heard him being hit and turned round to see blood trickling down his forehead.”

“He’s OK,” Oatley added.

The thud of the bottle hitting Barton’s head did not go unnoticed by fans, who included audio of the incident claiming they could hear the moment of impact.

The injury is not believed to be serious enough to cause Barton to miss any time from the tournament.