Ex-College Basketball Player Kerr Kriisa Arrested by FBI in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Scheme

Former NCAA basketball player Kerr Kriisa has been arrested in Kentucky by the FBI in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, according to reports.

Kriisa was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday and is scheduled for a court hearing next week after being extradited to West Virginia, the New York Post reported.

He is reportedly being charged in connection with a scheme that allegedly occurred while he was at West Virginia University in 2023, though details are limited.

Kriisa was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Friday by agents of the FBI and faces federal charges in the case. Greater details on the fraud he allegedly committed have not yet been released.

The 25-year-old was preparing to participate in “The Basketball Tournament,” a summer event in which college grads vie for a $2 million prize. He was set to join the University of Kentucky’s “La Familia” alumni team.

His first game was scheduled for July 18. The university and TBT officials say they are aware of the charges against Kriisa and have noted that he will no longer be part of the summer league.

Kriisa was also planning to join a professional basketball league in his home country of Estonia this year.

The player had been part of four different college teams during his career, starting out with the Arizona Wildcats for three seasons. He then transferred to West Virginia but left the school in 2023 after Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins resigned following a DUI arrest.

Kriisa then transferred to the University of Kentucky and then spent his final season at the University of Cincinnati. He finished his college career with 1,115 points over 127 games.

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