Spurs Announcer Fired After Alleged Affair with Player’s Sister

The San Antonio Spurs have fired their television play-by-play man, Jacob Tobey, after learning he cheated on his longtime girlfriend with a Spurs player’s sister.

The Instagram account linked to Tobey posted earlier this week about the affair.

“This is my girlfriend of six years,” the account read. “But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)”

The initial Instagram story was followed up with a series of pictures that appeared to show intimate pictures of Tobey and Loren Waters, the sister of San Antonio Spurs player Lindy Waters III.

The pics went viral, and, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the Spurs have terminated Tobey.

According to Awful Announcing, “The Spurs are still without a television home for local game broadcasts next season after the FanDuel Sports Networks shuttered at the conclusion of last season. Typically, teams have kept their broadcast teams consistent even when changing where their games air. Tobey has called Spurs games since 2024, and would have appeared to be in line to keep the job at whatever network or platform ultimately secures rights for local Spurs broadcasts next season, had the alleged affair not become public.”

Neither the Spurs nor Tobey offered any comment when approached by Front Office Sports.