Ex-Cardinals GM Steve Keim Says He’s a ‘Victim’ of Dead NFL Scammer

Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said this week that he was a victim of an alleged investment scam run by Mohamed Coulibaly, the 24-year-old entrepreneur found dead in a New Jersey swimming pool last month.

Keim told ESPN he lost more than $1 million of his own money in the scheme and never drew a salary from Coulibaly’s e-commerce company, Motion Ventures. The account followed a July 15 Barron’s investigation by reporter Jacob Adelman, which alleged Coulibaly steered professional athletes into fake online stores and left three former NFL players out of a combined $1 million.

Keim said Coulibaly used his name to lend the operation credibility.

“I’ve not been compensated. So not only has my name been used, I’m a victim,” Keim told ESPN.

A November 2025 pitch deck obtained by Pro Football Talk (PFT) listed Keim as Motion Ventures’ “chief operation/growth officer.” The company featured him as the only other figure alongside Coulibaly.

“Steve plays a critical role in guiding expansion strategy, evaluating new opportunities, and supporting leadership across divisions by navigating high-stakes decision-making, managing large budgets, and leading multidisciplinary teams as Motion Ventures continues to scale nationally and internationally,” the deck read, according to PFT.

Barron’s reported that the company entered phony sales into a dashboard to make the online stores look profitable. One site, Dailyprodtrend, logged a $5,000 order from Luxembourg for 100 desktop humidifiers and 120 USB-powered cup warmers. The man listed at the shipping address said he never placed it.

“Who needs 100 humidifiers and 120 cup warmers?” the man told Barron’s.

Athletes tied to the venture reportedly took comfort from Keim’s involvement. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean, and former players Terrell Edmunds, Matt Breida, and Tae Crowder were among those named. Keim said he introduced the opportunity to friends and family, including Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Keim said he confronted Coulibaly about the operation. He traveled to Philadelphia days before the death to meet with bankers, and has since retained legal counsel.

In July, Missouri’s attorney general opened an investigation into ESPN analyst Matt Miller over alleged fantasy football scams. Eagles Super Bowl champion Alshon Jeffrey was arrested in April for insurance fraud.

Coulibaly was found dead July 31 in Harrison Township during a welfare check. Authorities are still investigating, and no arrests have been made or charges filed.

The report drew a wave of reaction online, much of it aimed at Carter. The Eagles defensive tackle’s name surfaced among the athletes tied to the venture.