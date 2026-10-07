‘Stop! Help!’ Tyreek Hill’s Ex Plays Dramatic Nanny Cam Video in Court

Nanny camera footage played during Tyreek Hill’s civil trial captured Keeta Vaccaro screaming for help during a confrontation with the NFL receiver. At the same time, their infant daughter lay in a nearby crib.

Vaccaro is pursuing assault and battery claims against Hill as part of their divorce proceedings in Miami. The trial began Tuesday, and she returned to the witness stand Wednesday to describe incidents in which she alleges he physically abused her. Hill has denied the allegations.

According to TMZ, the recording came from an April 2025 argument inside the couple’s Miami condominium. Vaccaro’s attorney presented the footage to the court as evidence.

“Stop! Stop! Help! Help!” Vaccaro could be heard shouting.

“You don’t scare me, bro! You ain’t nothing but a broke bitch!” Hill responded, according to a courtroom account shared by Law&Crime/Court TV managing editor Cathy Russon.

Vaccaro’s mother, who was also present, could be heard telling Hill, “Leave her alone!” The camera stayed focused on the couple’s daughter, Capri. According to the account Russon shared, the child began fussing during the confrontation, and Hill approached the crib and picked her up. The judge prohibited reporters from broadcasting the recording’s video or audio.

Police responded to the dispute, but neither Hill nor Vaccaro was arrested. Vaccaro filed for divorce the following day.

Vaccaro told the court that Hill had become physical with her during the encounter captured by the baby monitor.

“Mr. Hill was angry that day, put his hands on me that day,” she testified, according to Local 10.

Vaccaro said Hill tried to remove her ring, demanded a divorce and told her to leave the home. She also accused him of pushing her onto a bed, throwing objects around the room and then charging at her and wrestling with her. Local 10 reported that the recording included shouting, profanity, and loud banging while the baby was initially asleep.

Her testimony also addressed an alleged confrontation in July 2024, when she was pregnant with Capri. Vaccaro testified that Hill tried to punch her in the stomach and that she placed her hands over her abdomen to block the blow. She said the strike hit her hands, according to reporting on the testimony. She also alleged that Hill told her he did not want the baby.

Capri was born in November 2024, several months before the argument recorded by the nanny camera. Hill disputes Vaccaro’s abuse allegations. His lawyers have suggested that her claims are financially motivated, while Vaccaro is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The allegations remain contested as the trial continues.

Hill, a former Miami Dolphins receiver and current free agent, is also facing an NFL review under the league’s personal conduct policy. The civil proceedings come as he seeks a return to the league.

The testimony prompted reactions from users on social media.