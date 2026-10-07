WATCH: Blink-182 Star Tom DeLonge Gets Emotional as Padres Fans Sing ‘All the Small Things’

Tom DeLonge is known as a rock star and singer for the late-90s, early-2000s band Blink-182. But he’s also a Padres fan. And Tuesday night, those things came together.

As the Padres and Brewers headed into the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 3, cameras showed DeLonge while the Padres faithful sang All the Small Things as the stadium blasted it over the speakers.

That’s not the first time the Padres have played that hit Blink-182 track. In fact, they play it at every home game before the eighth inning. However, this time, it was during a playoff game, and the Fox cameras happened to focus on DeLonge, a suburban San Diego native.

The Blink-182 frontman is no stranger to the friendly confines of Petco Park. He’s often spotted in the seats behind home plate for home games, and he’s even thrown out the first pitch in a playoff series.

The stadium-sized sing-along seemed to have a positive effect on the home team. The Padres defeated the Brewers 4-3 to stave off elimination and keep the series alive.

The Padres and Brewers will tangle again on Wednesday night. San Diego will send Walker Buehler to the mound; it is unclear who will toe the rubber for the Brew Crew.