The crowd was restless on Saturday and showered Georgia Bulldogs players with cans, cups, and drinks after they beat the Crimson Tide.

The University of Georgia topped Alabama 20-17, but Roll Tide fans were ticked off at at least one iffy call that helped the Bulldogs pull off the win. Fans made sure the Georgians knew it as the Bulldogs headed to the tunnel at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Georgia players were forced off the field, dodging and weaving to protect themselves from flying debris.

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The Georgia sideline and nearby endzone were left littered with cans, plastic cups, bottles, and other drink containers after the team finally exited the field.

Georgia coaches were seen warning the players to put their helmets back on as they exited the field, according to WSB-TV reporter Alison Mastrangelo.

Some of the plays that upset fans include a possible pass interference call missed by officials when Rico Scott tried to catch a bomb thrown by Alabama QB Keelon Russell, who was sacked on the next play, putting Alabama out of field-goal range, the New York Post reported.

Georgia then took the ball, got a favorable personal foul call against Alabama’s Dijon Lee Jr., and ran out the clock to win. Tide fans felt the officials were key to the Bulldogs’ win, and they left no doubt about it.

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