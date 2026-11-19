Three Waymo vehicles entered a US Route 101 construction zone near Burlingame while workers were present, while another tried to pass CHP cars conducting a traffic break on Interstate 280.

Waymo said the recent freeway construction-zone encounters caused no injuries or collisions, and its vehicles can still operate on California surface streets.

Waymo temporarily halted freeway operations across all its markets while it evaluates performance; California’s restriction remains until the company demonstrates effective corrective actions.

California regulators have banned Waymo’s driverless cars from the state’s freeways after a string of close calls in which the vehicles drove into active construction zones, prompting the company to pause freeway service across all of its markets nationwide.

The New York Post reports that the California Department of Motor Vehicles said it stepped in after Waymo’s autonomous vehicles repeatedly entered closed construction zones in the Bay Area, putting road workers at risk. “The department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” the DMV said.

The agency cited two specific incidents. In one, three Waymo vehicles drove into an active construction zone on US Route 101 near Burlingame while workers were present. In the other, a Waymo vehicle on Interstate 280 in San Francisco was caught on a viral video trying to pass two California Highway Patrol cars conducting a traffic break.

The DMV also noted this wasn’t the first time it had flagged the issue. The new restriction, the agency said, came “despite a prior restriction and corrective actions implemented following similar incidents that occurred on May 18th, 2026.”

Waymo’s cars can still operate on surface streets in California; only freeway service is affected. A company spokesperson confirmed what prompted the ban, telling the California Post: “Following recent freeway construction zone encounters on US 101 in California that did not involve any injuries or collisions, the California DMV has implemented an operating restriction on freeway operations in the state.” The company said neither incident caused injuries or collisions.

Waymo didn’t stop at California. It pulled back freeway operations in every market where it runs cars. “In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance,” the spokesperson said.

This isn’t the first time construction zones have tripped up Waymo’s freeway service. Earlier this year, the company halted freeway rides in Los Angeles and San Francisco over similar trouble navigating around construction, then resumed service in July after reworking its technology to avoid those zones. The latest incidents suggest that fix didn’t hold.

Waymo says it’s now working to get back on California’s freeways. “We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations,” the spokesperson said.

The DMV hasn’t given a timeline. The restriction, the agency said, “will remain in place until Waymo demonstrates to the department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.