Nvidia has told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping AI servers to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia due to the American government’s crackdown on companies allowing China to use their advanced AI chips through remote access.

The Financial Times reports that the halt hits Dell and Supermicro, which both build Nvidia chips into servers for customers in the region. Buyers in the four countries have been told their orders won’t ship, the people said. Whether the stoppage is temporary, while Nvidia and its partners figure out how to comply with new U.S. export controls, isn’t clear yet.

The four countries have become favored destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking Nvidia’s most advanced chips, which the U.S. otherwise bars from sale to China. Nvidia’s own accounts show how big that business has grown: the company booked $104 billion of revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, up 72 percent over twelve months. Some of that figure reflects Taiwan and China revenue that Nvidia records through its Singapore unit.

Many Chinese companies skirt the export restrictions by renting computing access through cloud providers, who buy servers packed with Nvidia chips and lease out the capacity. The U.S. commerce department introduced new rules last week aimed squarely at that workaround. Cloud providers now have 90 days to get a license proving their end users don’t include restricted entities.

“There’s this new rule but no guidance on execution,” said an executive at a cloud provider. “No one knows how to apply for this licence while the 90-day clock is ticking. It’s causing sheer chaos in the region.”

Breitbart News previously reported that companies are rushing to find new buyers for AI chips after the fresh China restrictions:

The chips in question were originally bound for data centers where Chinese companies could rent remote access to them. Since the rule took effect on November 19, sellers have been trying to offload that inventory instead. Duhamel and one other source said deals have circulated for thousands of Nvidia B300 GPUs in the days since the announcement. The rule adds to pressure Nvidia is already facing from Congress over how Chinese companies have been gaining access to its chips. The Remote Access Security Act, which would hand the U.S. government broader authority over access to cloud services, has passed the House but still awaits a Senate vote. Nvidia has told customers, according to sources who previously spoke with CNBC, that the bill would expand federal control over cloud access. Concerns about indirect access to Nvidia’s hardware have been building for months. In July, U.S. officials accused Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI of reaching Nvidia chips through a facility in Thailand. CNBC reported on November 5 that Moonshot AI had also sought chip access through data centers in Europe.

The new measures followed a tumultuous month for the AI giant. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was briefly ousted after reports of extramarital affairs, including with an alleged spy tied to Megaspeed, a cloud provider that had leased access to Chinese companies. That cloud provider is now under investigation for alleged involvement in smuggling. Huang had long argued the U.S. should keep selling Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, on the theory that it would deepen their dependence on American technology. The affair revelations complicated that argument considerably. Huang returned to Nvidia’s helm this week.

China’s leading AI labs still lean heavily on Nvidia processors to build flagship models, especially during the compute-intensive early stages of training, despite Beijing’s push to build up domestic alternatives. Southeast Asia’s data center boom, especially in Malaysia and Indonesia, has been driven largely by demand from Chinese tech companies, with billions of dollars poured into AI infrastructure. The new US restrictions now put much of that investment at risk.

These and other recent AI developments were presaged in the breakout book by Breitbart News social media director Wynton titled: Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, the first and only New York Times bestselling AI book written from a conservative perspective. “AI isn’t just a tool,” says Hall. “It is also political power. The challenge is knowing how to seize the ‘roses’ of AI while averting its many ‘landmines.’”

Read more at Financial Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.