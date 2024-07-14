Nolte: Politico Spins Trump Assassination Attempt to Shots Fired at ‘Rally’

The far-left Politico’s first draft of history informs its stupid and gullible readers that former President Trump was not an assassin’s target Saturday night in Pennsylvania, the “rally” was.

Here’s the opening of Politico’s lead piece, published at 5 a.m. Sunday (I don’t link misinformation):

Headline: “Shooting at Trump rally spotlights rising violence that has become America’s political reality”

Sub-headline: “Saturday’s violence broke out against a backdrop of a government already inundated by threats for members of Congress, judges and other officials.”

The shooting at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally is the latest horrifying proof of the increase in violence and threats that has gripped America’s contemporary political discourse. The country, already seething and polarized, appears to be bracing for recriminations, even as details about the shooting were only beginning to emerge.

Yes, according to Politico, the wannabe assassin wasn’t firing shots at Trump, the wannabe assassin was firing shots at the “rally.”

Don’t you get it? Trump wasn’t the intended victim. The “rally” was.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

The wannabe assassin wasn’t trying to assassinate Trump, he wanted to assassinate the “rally.”

You see, this is all about the corporate media mobilizing to do two things… 1) do everything possible to ensure Trump is not seen as a victim or martyr—THE RALLY IS THE REAL VICTIM HERE, PEOPLE— and 2) to shift the narrative away from what they see as a politically inconvenient assassination attempt to avoid their own and Joe Biden’s accountability after a decade of inflammatory rhetoric about Trump —IS IT NOT A MORAL IMPERATIVE TO ASSASSINATE HITLER?

Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation. He's a threat to our freedom. He's a threat to our democracy. He's literally a threat to everything America stands for. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

The corporate media are already downgrading an assassination attempt that was a half-inch away from being an assassination as “the deadly Trump rally shooting” and “the shooting incident.”

The good news is that none of this will work. The world changed forever yesterday evening. The corporate media are too bubbled and arrogant to grasp that the near assassination of a man who had already sacrificed so much for America, a man who remained defiant and supernaturally poised while covered in blood caused by an assassin’s bullet, will not be an incident manipulated into a phony call to tone down the rhetoric or ban guns.

That playbook is dead.

