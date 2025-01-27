Nolte: Fox News Attracts 6 Times as Many Viewers as Disgraced CNN

For the busy news week of January 13, far-left CNN not only lost viewers, Fox News attracted more than six times as many primetime viewers.

Get a load of this…

Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show Gutfeld! averaged 443,000 demo viewers in the 25-54 age range that sets advertising rates. That’s only 5,000 fewer demo viewers than CNN’s average total primetime viewership that same week.

Russia Hoax Queen Rachel Maddow is nowhere near the cable powerhouse she once was. Out of every cable news show, she landed in the 14th spot. She used to be number one or two.

Fox News snagged 14 of the 15 top programs.

And it’s not as though there was a lack of news.

We had wildfires. We had all the news surrounding Joe Biden’s pardons and Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House. There was Biden’s farewell address, the drama around TikTok, some confirmation hearings, and the Israeli ceasefire. So…

Compared to this same week one year ago, Fox News saw a 43 percent jump in primetime viewers and a 50 percent jump in total day viewers.

But-but-but CNNLOL lost 17 percent of its already basement-rated primetime viewership and lost 13 percent of its already humiliating total day viewers.

MSNBC lost an even higher percentage. Compared to last year, the far-left outlet shed 30 percent of its primetime viewership and 30 percent of its total day viewership.

The raw numbers are simply mind-blowing:

TOTAL PRIMETIME VIEWERS / PRIMETIME 25-54 DEMO VIEWERS FOX NEWS: 2.994 million / 363,000 CNNLOL: 448,000 / 93,000 MSNBC: 758,000 / 64,000 — TOTAL TOTAL-DAY VIEWERS / TOTAL DAY 215-54 DEMO VIEWERS FOX NEWS: 1.991 million / 236,000 CNNLOL: 379,000 / 66,000 MSNBC: 523,000 / 46,000

CNN’s total day average cannot even hit 400,000.

What’s so hilarious about the glorious slow death of CNN is what the suits are doing to fix it. Instead of hiring new talent to replace the humorless and smug serial liars who have alienated forever 99.95 percent of the country, these idiots are just moving those humorless and smug serial liars around. Jury-confirmed liar Jake Tapper will now start his nightly lying an hour later. The ridiculous Kasie Hunt will now fail later in the day instead of early in the morning. Wolf Blitzer will fail in the morning instead of the afternoons.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

Allow me to sum up the regime media’s problem with one cut and paste:

No one trusts these people. No one likes these people. All they do is lie in service to the collectivist state. And now, hardly anyone watches these people. Best of all, they have lost all their influence and moral authority.

Trump broke them all. They burned themselves down trying to destroy him. And now…

The era of the legacy media is over. Long live the truth and liberty.

