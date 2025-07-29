Nolte: CNNLOL Falsely Claims Manhattan Shooting Suspect ‘Possibly White’

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads disinformation and promotes violence against Jews, spread an obvious lie with the absurd claim that Monday’s Manhattan mass-shooting suspect was “possibly white.”

You cannot put a price on just how golden these moments are. Watching CNNLOL repeatedly implode is pure joy-porn. Within their little bubble, CNN apparently believes it can still impact and sway public opinion. Nothing else explains these delicious, ongoing moments of credibility-suicide. But that’s just not the case anymore. That might have been the case 15 years ago. These days, the only thing CNN accomplishes by spewing audacious lies is to suck more air out of the plastic bag already snugged over its doomed head.

For context, the photo of shooting suspect Shane Tamura was already out there. CNN had already seen the photo. We know that because CNNLOL’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, John Miller, references the photo and explains how law enforcement is using it to safely evacuate the building.

Nevertheless, here’s how CNN insulted the intelligence of the tens of viewers still dumb enough to watch Erin Burnett Tonight. Make sure you watch the full 58-second clip and note what doesn’t happen:

Burnett: “Was his face visible? I mean, do they have any idea at this point who he is?” Miller: “They do not know who he is. They know he is a male, possibly white. He’s wearing sunglasses, he appears to have a mustache, and that picture has been distributed to every police officer in New York City, particularly has been sent to the phones of the search teams inside that building because whenever they encounter a group of people, the first thing they have to figure out is is that individual among these people, hiding among victims or pretending to be an office worker.” [emphasis added]

Later in the segment, Burnett repeated the blatant lie that the suspect was “male, possibly white.”

Here’s what didn’t happen during those 58 seconds. Although Miller directly refers to “that picture,” the split-screen does not show “that picture,” which is rather awkward, don’t you think? I do. It is common practice for producers to use the split-screen to display whatever is being referred to. If you don’t do that, you frustrate the viewer who wonders, What picture? What’s he talking about? Maybe Fox News will show me. *click* There it is.

But CNN chose not to show the photo, and I think we all know why. To push its fascist and divisive agenda, CNN wants the suspected shooter to be white. If he’s white, CNN can dry-hump the story for weeks. If he’s not white, the story must immediately be memory-holed. CNN would really like to dry-hump it.

Keep in mind, this is the same CNN that helped coin the ludicrous term “white Hispanic” to describe the Hispanic George Zimmerman, the man who shot Trayvon Martin dead after precious-Trayvon jumped him and started beating his head against concrete.

This is also the same CNN that saw whole city blocks burning and declared the scene a “mostly-peaceful protest.”

CNN and the rest of the regime media will never change. And Normal People should not want them to change. The enemy is destroying itself, so enjoy the show.

Regardless, changing would be an admission that they had done wrong. That requires moral courage and a desire to tell the truth. That is not CNN. Nope. This is CNN (and its regime media confederates)…

