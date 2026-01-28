Nolte: As Staffers Express Outrage over Layoffs, Washington Post Spreads More Lies

The serial-lying, left-wing crybabies who cosplay as intrepid journalists over at the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post remain outraged over the massive layoffs coming their way, even as they continue to publish their audacious lies.

Here’s the self-important outrage, via the Hill:

“As international correspondents and reporters for the [Post] we risk our safety to investigate authoritarian governments, report from gang-controlled towns and document evidence of stolen elections,” said Samantha Schmidt, the Post’s Mexico City bureau chief. “This on-the-ground reporting is more critical than ever.” “Since June, I’ve reported on US/Israeli strikes, a dire water crisis, state coercion of the private sector, and now, horrific govt violence against protesters,” wrote Yeganeh Torbati, a correspondent covering Turkey and Iran. “I want nothing more than to keep doing this important work.”

Okay, I think I speak for all Normal People when I say that Main Character Syndrome is real and spreading.

And here’s what the Washington Post was doing at almost the same time those simpering, narcissistic comments were made….

Lie number one:

Lie number two:

Tell me what is worth saving over there?

Tell me why any decent person who truly believes in the importance of journalism should not be beside themselves with joy over these layoffs?

“[W]e risk our safety to investigate authoritarian governments…”

No, if you even are risking your safety, you’re risking your safety for an outlet that casually lies about absolutely everything. And that’s a stupid way to live your life.

“I want nothing more than to keep doing this important work.”

Maybe do your oh-so important work for an institution that hasn’t been a primary participant in this…

Why would any decent person want a newspaper to survive that constantly lies to them? It’s not so much the bias. We’re used to that. It’s the lies — the lying, the non-stop lying.

I hope the Washington Post’s death is as slow and as painful as possible. And unless they choose to repent, I hope everyone who enabled these lies loses their job and disappears forever in the Substack.

Anyone at the Washington Post interested in doing a truly dangerous job that truly contributes to the betterment of society should learn to mine coal.

