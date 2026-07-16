President Donald Trump slammed NBC and ABC for not covering his Thursday night speech regarding his administration’s concerning election integrity findings.

“In a rare move, NBC and ABC, fake news, have both said that they would not cover this speech — they knew what it was about — because of the fact that they don’t like the topic because they know how corrupt our system is. And they don’t want to reveal it,” the president alleged.

“They and others in the media are part of a plot. They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left. They can’t have a great country, and that’s true. You can’t have a great country without free and fair elections,” he continued.

Both networks confirmed ahead of the president’s speech that they would air it on their streaming platforms rather than broadcast it live on their networks.

“ABC News will run President Trump’s speech on ABC News Live and ABC News Radio with comprehensive, anchored coverage,” an ABC spokesperson told USA TODAY. “We will also cover the speech in our regular network newscasts and, as always, our Special Report team is fully prepared to break into network programming to deliver live updates and reporting should significant developments occur.”

NBC said it would provide live coverage of Trump’s speech on its streaming platform and planned to air a special report on the network after his speech.

During his nearly 26-minute speech, President Trump announced declassified findings of China compromising U.S. voter rolls, noncitizens on voter rolls, vulnerabilities in electronic voting and ballot-counting systems, and an election fraud investigation in Michigan after the 2020 election that was allegedly slow-walked by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ). The White House published troves of declassified documents during his speech for the public to sift through.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections is fundamental to preserving trust in American democracy. Following the 2020 presidential election, concerns about potential irregularities prompted detailed examinations of voting processes, data security, and registration practices across multiple states,” the White House’s election integrity website reads.

During his speech, President Trump pressed the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act to secure U.S. elections from rampant fraud.

“But most importantly, addressing this crisis of election security demands that Congress must pass the SAVE America Act. How easy is that to do, unless you want to cheat,” he said.

“The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way,” he continued. “This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID. How simple is that? Could I have your photo please? Photo voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.