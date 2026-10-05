Karoline Leavitt Joining Fox News After Leaving White House

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is planning to join Fox News as a contributor at the beginning of November after she left her job with the Trump administration, the network announced.

In a press release on Monday, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott highlighted that Leavitt’s “firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscapes.”

Leavitt will “begin her new role providing commentary and analysis on November 1st,” according to the press release.

“Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape,” Scott said. “We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms.”

In a statement, Leavitt expressed that she was “grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on FOX News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team as FOX News Media.”

“I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms,” Leavitt continued.

President Donald Trump announced in August on Truth Social that Leavitt would be leaving “at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family.”

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” Trump said in his post at the time.

On her last day serving as press secretary, Leavitt described her departure as “bittersweet.”

“It’s very bittersweet,” Leavitt said to reporters at the time. “I’ll miss you guys. I know that’s probably not something anyone would expect me to say, but obviously it’s been great working with all of you.”