Nolte: The University of Utah ‘Rape Crisis’ Hoax Is Based on One Woman Reporting Her Boyfriend 110 Times

The University of Utah is being singled out in media reports for having the most reported rapes of any college campus in America. And yet, the number is only shocking if you remove all context, which the New York Post did.

“The 36,894-student public university in Salt Lake City recorded a shocking 146 rape accusations in 2024, according to data from the US Department of Education,” reports the New York Post. “Most of the alleged attacks, 122, took place in dorms, while another 18 reportedly happened in other campus buildings, and six occurred in off-campus property run by the school or a student organization.”

This is based on a New York Post review of “federal and state crime data” which found a “staggering 5,799 rapes were reported at American colleges and universities in 2024[.]”

Obviously, the Post put a lot of work into this, a lot of reportage for its “exclusive.”

But.

What you’re not told is…

Of those 146 University of Utah rape accusations, a whopping 110 of them came from one woman’s 110 accusations against one man. The Salt Lake Tribune covered this last year…

“In 2024, there were a total of 146 rapes reported at the school, according to newly released numbers from the school’s required report on violence both on and near campus,” wrote the Tribune. “Most — 110 — stem from one ‘multiple-month relationship plagued by interpersonal violence,’ the university said in a news briefing and repeated in an alert sent out to campus early Friday.”

To be clear, I’m not dismissing this woman’s allegations. Maybe she was locked into a situation she could not escape from her serial rapist. Who knows? It certainly seems ridiculous that a woman attending college could not find an opportunity to get away from her rapist for “months.” Nevertheless, there is just no way to know what was going on there.

Still, this kind of context matters, and it’s not the school’s fault.

“The U.S. Department of Education also requires that each alleged assault be counted separately, including when that involves the same alleged victim reporting repeated abuse in a single relationship,” adds the Tribune.

And this has happened before. During the 2021-2022 school year, the University of Utah reported 175 rapes, 150 of which came from one relationship.

Context matters in reporting. In most cases, context is everything. Time and again we see this. If you remove the context from what President Trump said this week about the danger of Iran holding a nuclear weapon, this allows the corporate media to falsely accuse him of calling for Iran to take out Los Angeles and San Diego. You remove the context from these rape statistics, and it looks like the University of Utah is dealing with a surreal rape spree.

If you’re not telling the full truth, you’re not telling the truth.