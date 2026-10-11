The husband of a woman killed when Hurricane Isaias hit Florida over the weekend is recalling how much she was loved by her family and community.

Joey Williams and Jenn Biggs Williams had been married for ten years and the 57-year-old woman had been a Human Resources worker before the tragic incident occurred at their home in Pensacola, NewsNations reported Sunday.

The hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle late Friday with over 100 mile per hour winds that took down trees, knocked out power, and damaged buildings.

During an interview with the outlet, Williams said they had stepped outside their home to take photos of the sky when the storm was moving through. However, when the pair went back inside their home a tree crashed into the roof and trapped them.

Williams said he was able to escape but his wife could not.

“The tree just fell on her and it was … we like to think it was pretty instant, you know? I mean, just gone. Gone,” he said, adding that he called out for her but did not get a response.

He said he found a neighbor and asked for help, telling NewsNation, “I’m like, ‘My wife’s trapped under the tree. Please, please.’ And, I mean, there’s nothing we can do.”

As of late Saturday, authorities said four people had lost their lives in the storm. Two died in Florida and two in Alabama, NBC News reported.

Video footage posted online showed the heavy rains, torrential flooding, dangerous winds, and the damage the storm brought to Florida:

Williams and neighbors called emergency crews who cut up the tree and were able to extract his wife’s body.

“They let me say bye to her. I watched the love of my life for 10 years go into the back of a coroner’s van and head down that road. That’s the hardest thing I ever swallowed in my life,” he said, adding “Everybody loved her, right? Even her co-workers. She was the ultra-nice badass person.”

The devastated husband said he simply wanted to hear her voice and has called her phone multiple times just to say she meant the world to him.

President Donald Trump’s administration has approved emergency declarations in Florida and Alabama to help in response to the storm, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Friday:

Approximately 500,000 people are still without power due to the hurricane, per the NBC article.

“About 10 million people remain under flood alerts from northern Florida to southern Virginia, some through tomorrow afternoon,” the outlet noted.

The storm later moved into Alabama where Gov. Kay Ivey said “This storm cannot clear fast enough. It brought in heavy winds throughout Alabama, taking down trees, knocking out power and doing some damage,” according to the New York Post.

When it hit Florida on Friday, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said “This thing hit like a freight train. It was fast. It came in like a Mike Tyson punch.”