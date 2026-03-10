An Indoor Football League player working as a security guard at a bar in Acworth, Georgia, was fatally shot Saturday morning after intervening to protect a woman from an alleged assault.

The New York Post noted that 28-year-old Jordan Jones was working security when he saw 25-year-old Daniel Di Vonne Parsons allegedly assaulting a woman. Jones stepped in and ended the alleged assault, only to have Parsons shoot him shortly thereafter in the parking lot.

Police were called and arrived on scene at 2:40 a.m. and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Parsons was arrested and “is charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.”

CFB Alerts pointed out that Jones “played for both the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers, and was slated to play for the Michigan Arsenal in Arena Football One this season.”

The owner of the Michigan Arsenal reacted to Jones’ death, saying, “Jordan was a remarkable young man whose talent, drive, and character stood out from the moment we connected with him. We were truly looking forward to welcoming him to our training camp and watching him grow within our organization.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.