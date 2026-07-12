A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are reportedly in custody after five members of a family were shot and killed in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Sunday.

FOX 19 reported that two other people were shot and are in critical condition.

The shootings occurred across three different locations, and “all the victims are related,” according to authorities.

FOX 2 Now identified the deceased shooting victims as 21-year-old Quentin L. Thompson, 24-year-old Devin D. May, 25-year-old Shania Thompson, 49-year-old Cherie L. May, and 74-year-old Patricia A. May.

The Illinois State Police arrested the 15- and 16-year-old suspects in Frank Holten State Park. Charges have yet to be filed against the teenagers, and no details were provided on the guns used in the attacks.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.