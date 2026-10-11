Hunting Pastors Point to Genesis 1:26: ‘We’re Managing God’s Creation’

Twin brothers Chad and James Hampton, both pastors, point to Genesis 1:26 as they hunt and say they are “managing God’s creation.”

FOX News spoke with the brothers, who founded Huntin’ the Truth Ministries.

Chad said, “We know that God’s given us that food to manage and also consume so that we can be what He’s created us to be.”

He added, “We’re managing God’s creation that He gave to us.”

The Hamptons point to Genesis 1:26 as foundational to their worldview: “Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.'” (NIV)

The Huntin’ the Truth Ministries website makes clear the two pastors view hunting as a tool for restoration as well.

Under “Our Mission,” the website says:

Our mission is to create and restore relationships with Jesus Christ through hunting and the outdoors.” We have expanded our platform of influence to a national level through our guided hunts for physically challenged men, men, and youths who do not have a father figure in their lives, or someone to take them hunting. We have also assisted other ministries and organizations in creating and maintaining their own hunting and outdoor ministry.

Both brothers graduated from Rochester Christian University and pastor churches in Michigan.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.