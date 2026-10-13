Democrat Texas Sheriff Launches Investigation Targeting Trump Supporters After Alleged Rally Skirmishes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, launched a criminal investigation into Trump supporters who engaged with protesters inside a recent Alamo City Trump Rally.

The sheriff famously investigated migrant flights from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard organized and funded in September 2022 under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ illegal alien relocation program, according to Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen. A report by Breitbart’s John Binder revealed massive Floridian support for the relocation program.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, President Donald Trump’s October 7 get-out-the-vote rally was held at the Joe Freeman Coliseum, with a full house and more than a thousand hopeful attendees watching on a jumbotron outside. Outside the event, several hundred protesters waved anti-ICE and other signs critical of the administration.

Inside the event, the president faced multiple interruptions by agitators who shouted at Trump and other attendees listening to the speakers. Authorities removed about 18 agitators who tried to disrupt the event, issuing two warnings for criminal trespass. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests were made at the event.

Salazar’s office initiated a social media campaign on Monday, seeking public assistance to identify individuals who may have been involved in or witnessed skirmishes with the agitators. The Sheriff’s Office said it does not know whether any crimes were committed but is launching a campaign to determine whether any rally-goers violated the law.

In part, the statement read, “The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating all reported incidents and will take appropriate action if evidence establishes that a crime has been committed. We appreciate the public’s assistance and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Sheriff Salazar described the incidents at the Trump rally as not major but said he is determined to investigate and prosecute if his investigators can identify who the rallygoers are, who the victims might be, and whether criminal violations occurred.

The sheriff issued a statement as part of his office’s campaign to identify several people pictured in the social media post, saying, “Thankfully, there were no major incidents at the rally last week. However, any form of political violence, no matter how minor, has no place in our society. Each victim will have the opportunity to press charges if he or she so chooses.”

Salazar filed criminal charges over a Florida-based program that saw dozens of released migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September 2022. The flight was part of an initiative to move the migrants away from smaller border cities and into sanctuary cities farther from the border. Salazar targeted the flight under a program Florida Governor Ron DeSantis championed, alleging the migrants were lured from a city-run shelter in San Antonio with false promises of jobs.

In September 2025, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who received substantial financial backing from a George Soros-backed political action committee during his election campaign, declined to pursue the case Sheriff Salazar brought. In a news release, Gonzales declined to pursue the case, citing a lack of evidence. Gonzales issued a statement at the time, saying, “As prosecutors, it is our sworn duty to bring charges only when the facts of the case support them. In this particular instance, we diligently reviewed what was filed and determined there was not enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law that would result in a successful prosecution.”

According to a report by KENS5 News, Gonzales’s prosecutors interviewed thirteen migrants listed by Salazar’s investigators as victims in the case against the organizers of the Florida-organized migrant flight. According to the report, “not a single person said they boarded the plane under fear or intimidation.” None indicated they went against their free will or choice, according to the prosecutors’ summary of the case.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.