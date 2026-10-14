EXCLUSIVE: $660K in Cocaine, Meth Seized from Drug Mules at Texas Border Crossing

In the span of less than a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers managed to derail the plans of two drug couriers to bring $657,000 in narcotics into the United States through a single port of entry. Two United States citizens are now facing criminal charges for their roles in the failed smuggling venture at the Del Rio, Texas, Port of Entry.

The first of the two failed drug smuggling events unfolded on October 8, when a man driving a 2013 GMC Acadia sought entry into the United States from Mexico at the Del Rio International Bridge. A CBP Office of Field Operations officer referred the driver and vehicle to a secondary inspection area for a thorough inspection.

During the inspection process, officers examined the vehicle using non-intrusive technology. Based on the scan results, officers conducted a physical search and found 16 packages of suspected contraband hidden in the vehicle. Officers examined the packages and found they contained a total of 23.68 pounds of a substance believed to be cocaine. Officials said the contraband has an estimated street value of $316,142.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and referred the case to ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents, who arrested the driver, a 23-year-old United States citizen. A criminal investigation of the incident is underway.

On Sunday, officers at the same port of entry thwarted another smuggling attempt when a man attempted to enter the United States from Mexico while driving a 2005 Ford Expedition. After an initial interview, officers referred the driver and vehicle to a secondary inspection area for a more detailed search. Officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle using a non-intrusive inspection system.

After conducting a physical search based on the results of the scan, officers located 30 packages containing a total of 37.08 pounds of a substance believed to be methamphetamine hidden under the spare tire of the vehicle. The street value of the contraband is estimated to be $340,975.

CBP officers seized the contraband and referred the case to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The driver was placed under arrest by DPS investigators and now faces prosecution under the Texas Controlled Substances Act.

Del Rio Port of Entry Acting Port Director Julian DeHoyos commented on the seizures, saying, “In just four days, exceptional target profiling and rigorous inspections led to these significant seizures. This string of successful actions underscores our absolute commitment to dismantling the networks trying to poison our communities.”

The Del Rio Port of Entry is one of ten southwest border ports of entry that fall under the purview of the Laredo Field Office. As reported by Breitbart Texas, the region is the second busiest in the nation for narcotics seizures by CBP. The region stretches from Del Rio, Texas, on the north end and runs 450 miles south through Laredo and onward to Brownsville, the southern tip of Texas.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.