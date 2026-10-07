MN Sheriff: If We Don’t Fix Somali Gang Issue, We’ll Have 200-Year Legacy Like Parts of Europe

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Ramsey County, MN Sheriff Bob Fletcher said that the county has to address its issue with Somali gangs “or we are going to launch into a 200-year legacy that won’t be unlike what some of the European countries are seeing.”

Fletcher said, “It’s a growing problem. … We better work our butts off right now to fix this problem in the Somali community, or we are going to launch into a 200-year legacy that won’t be unlike what some of the European countries are seeing.”

Fletcher also stated, “We really have 300 troublemakers out of 100,000 Somali people here. It’s a small number. But of that 300, 50 need to go to jail soon, because the 50 are the leadership. It may not be official leadership, but they’re the ones carrying the guns and shooting at other people. So, half of them need to be charged federally with RICO. We are working with the feds. We need to establish enough information. One of the great part[s] of this unit is they can put together information that allows us to charge people with racketeering. And the other half need to be charged at the county level. We need a law enforcement effort that is regional in nature. We need a regional task force.”

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