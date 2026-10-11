Warren: GOP Lawmakers ‘Most Spineless Human Beings’ on Earth

Saturday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Republican lawmakers are “the most spineless human beings I have seen on the face of the earth.”

Warren said, “You know, look, the Republicans have only one move, bow down to Donald Trump. These are the most spineless human beings I have seen on the face of the earth. All they do is whatever Donald Trump tells them to do. This is why the midterm election in 24 days is so important. We’re not going to be back in session until after this election.”

She added, “Either we have two more years of bowing down to Donald Trump, or we finally have a few people in charge who are willing to fight back, who are willing to say end this war, who are willing to say roll back these illegal tariffs, who are willing to say roll back these cuts to people’s healthcare, who are willing to say no, we’re not going to keep building out these data centers just because these folks have given a bunch of money to Donald Trump’s ballroom or triumphal arch. But we’ve got to have people in Washington who are willing to push back against Donald Trump. And that’s Abdul El-Sayed. It is Peggy Flanagan you just had on before. We have a lot of great candidates who are ready to do it. That is what is going to happen.”

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