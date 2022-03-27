LeBron James Wins Worst Actor at 2022 Razzie Awards

LeBron James took home the award for “Worst Actor” at the Golden Raspberry Awards on Saturday, for his performance in Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, with Netflix’s Diana: The Musical dominating for the most Razzie awards of the night, including Worst Picture and Worst Actress.

The annual tongue-in-cheek Golden Raspberry Awards — otherwise known as the Razzie Awards — celebrates the worst in the film industry, and is held the day before the Oscars.

Both James and Space Jam 2 — which were slammed by awards organizers as “a 115 minute commercial for all things WarnerMedia” — actually took home three Razzie Awards in total, reports AFP.

“Basketball phenom LeBron James was the MVP in both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Couple (along with all those cartoon co-stars and product plugs) while the film itself was chosen Worst Remake/Rip-Off or Sequel,” the awards organizers said in a press release.

But the film that won the most Razzies of the night was Netflix’s screen version of Broadway super-flop, Diana: The Musical, which The Guardian has described as “the year’s most hysterically awful hate-watch.”

Diana: The Musical took home five prizes, including Worst Picture and Worst Actress for star Jeanna de Waal. Meanwhile, actor Jared Leto won Worst Supporting Actor for his performance with his fake Italian accent in House of Gucci.

Film is not the only industry in which James has been struggling.

Last week, things did not go well for the basketball player and his Lakers. The team is well below .500, and James’ blood pressure appeared to have ranged far beyond .500 as he unleashed two profanity-laced outbursts during Los Angeles’ 114-103 loss to the Raptors.

In a stunning act of maturity and leadership, James reacted by repeatedly slamming the ball on the floor and screaming F-bombs.

