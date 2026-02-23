Watch: Team USA Hockey Celebrates with Toby Keith’s ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue’

Team USA hockey secured a gold medal victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics – the first since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union – and celebrated with Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” in the locker room afterward.

Video shared on social media showed the team celebrating to the song in the locker room while drinking beer.

Speaking with reporters after the victory, hockey star Quinn Hughes thanked the troops for giving them the opportunity to play.

“I hope that we grow the game,” said Quinn Hughes. “The kids back home can, kind of like we did with Miracle on Ice, watching that movie, be able to gain inspiration from us. I know there were a lot of troops also watching, and they allowed us to play this game. So and of course, with Johnny Gaudreau to see his kids come out there, it was very special.”

As noted by MEAWW, Canada “dominated much of the game but despite several incredible chances in the third couldn’t put the game away. Connor Hellebuyck was sensational in net for the U.S.. Shots favoured Canada, 42-28, including six shots each by Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini.”

Quinn Hughes previously hailed America as the “greatest country in the world” after scoring the winning goal that put Team USA on path to Olympic gold last week.

“It’s special,” Hughes said. “I love the U.S., and it’s the greatest country in the world. So, I’m happy to represent here with these guys, and it was very special.”

Quinn’s brother, Jack Hughes, expressed similar patriotic sentiment after scoring the winning goal that secured Team USA the gold.

“This is all about our country right now,” Hughes told NBC. “I love the USA. I love our teammates. It’s unbelievable. The USA hockey brotherhood is so strong. We had so much support from ex-players, and I’m so proud to be American today.”