Nolte: Armie Hammer Disavows ‘Citizen Vigilante’ as ‘Hateful, Disgusting’

Citizen Vigilante star Armie Hammer is out spreading the word in Woke Hollywood that he considers his own movie to be “hateful” and “disgusting.”

“The first time he saw it, he was in tears,” someone described as a “source in Hammer’s camp” told the far-left Puck. “He called me and said, ‘Fuck. This is hateful, disgusting.’”

“I think he knew it certainly leaned toward the right, but Uwe works in a very frantic way,” the source added. “It’s not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, ‘That was not the movie I thought we made,’ and he freaked the fuck out.”

So this is the thanks Citizen Vigilante director Uwe Boll gets after he lifted a broke and broken Armie Hammer up out of the #MeToo Gulag and paid him $250,000 when, as Hammer himself pointed out, he was in such dire straits, “I would have done a fucking cat food commercial.”

What’s happening here is not rocket science…

Hammer is having these comments leaked to a left-wing publication like Puck because that’s how desperate he is to appease the very same people who blacklisted him over nothing more than five years ago.

Like someone with battered wife syndrome, Hammer still needs love, affection, and acceptance from the same people who shunned and turned their backs on him, but only after after stabbing him in his back, and over what…? Some sensationalized texts that contained dirty talk.

Yes, Hammer’s now turned around and stabbed the guy in the back who gave him a starring role and real money after a half-decade of unemployment and disgrace.

And I’m not buying his excuse. His voice wasn’t dubbed. He spoke those lines. His image was manufactured in AI. He appeared in those scenes.

Regardless, no one has anything to apologize for or be ashamed of when it comes to Citizen Vigilante (my review is here). To begin with, Hammer’s character kills a lot more white people than non-whites. Secondly, his character is not presented as sympathetic, but as a warning, a sociopathic messenger. Third, if the Woke Left can produce a piece of anti-white, pro-terrorist bilge like Best Picture Winner One Battle After Another, there is no reason why others cannot have their say.

Finally, Citizen Vigilante is a piece of exploitation, and the movie knows it is exploitation, which makes it no morally different than any piece of exploitation where a common man has had enough and then decides to take the law into his own hands. Well, there is one difference: Boll doesn’t use cheap manipulation to make us like or even side with Hammer’s character. This is to Boll’s credit. It is also an interesting and unique artistic choice.

As far as a sequel, Mr. Oh-So-Principled Armie Hammer is open to it. “It would have to be life-changing money,” the source told Puck. “Everyone has a breaking point.”

So Armie can be bought.

Good to know.

Maybe that’s all this is. Citizen Vigilante was made for a reported $5 million. According to some reports, it has already grossed over $60 million between theatrical and video-on-demand. Armie might like a bigger piece of the pie next time, so he’s playing hard to get.

For his part, Boll says the movie has made only $600,000. So who knows, maybe he’s negotiating with Armie about his sequel salary using some of that infamous “Hollywood accounting.”