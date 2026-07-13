Video: Comedian Margaret Cho Mocks Death of Lindsey Graham, Wishing McConnell Next

Actress-comedienne Margaret Cho mocked the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) this weekend, wishing that Mitch McConnell would follow him.

In an Instagram video released to her 427,000 followers on Sunday, Cho joked that Graham was a closeted homosexual while actively looking forward to the death of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and a third person, whom she does not name.

“From the closet to the coffin- real seamless,” she said. “So it’s Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham…it does happen in threes. Hope.”

While she did not name the third person she hoped would pass, her Instagram had the hashtag #fdt, which generally means “Fuck Donald Trump.” She also shared the hashtag #pride, another reference to Graham as a closeted homosexual.

Graham suddenly passed away at the age of 71 this weekend due to a sudden illness.

While most prominent public figures have respectfully expressed condolences, including Hunter Biden, others have not been so friendly.

“More than anything, his legacy will be that of parasitic fealty. That his relationship with McCain seems, in retrospect, to be rooted in nothing more than opportunism, his relationship with Trump will be remembered as that of enabler-in-chief,” said comedian Michael Ian Black.

“I don’t see what the celebration is all about, there’s still 51 of em walking around,” said actor Ethan Embry.