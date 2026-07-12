Hollywood Celebrities Michael Ian Black, Ethan Embry Trash Lindsey Graham Hours After His Death

Actors Michael Ian Black and Ethan Emby quickly jumped to their social media to mock U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham only hours after his death on Sunday.

Actor Michael Ian Black, who appeared in James Gunn’s Superman in 2025, and who is the host of CNN’s Have I Got News for You, said that Graham was a “parasite” in a social media post on left-wing echo chamber BlueSky.

“More than anything, his legacy will be that of parasitic fealty. That his relationship with McCain seems, in retrospect, to be rooted in nothing more than opportunism, his relationship with Trump will be remembered as that of enabler-in-chief.” michaelianblack.substack.com/p/a-memory-o… [image or embed] — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 8:53 AM

Black was linking to his own post on Substack in which he accused Graham of giving up his principles as espoused when he was a John McCain ally in order to glom onto Donald Trump. Black also said he is sure Graham was gay.

As to Sweet Home Alabama star Ethan Embry, he hit up his BlueSky account to insist that he hopes another 51 more Republican U.S. Senators die.

“I don’t see what the celebration is all about, there’s still 51 of em walking around.,” he wrote on Sunday morning.

I don’t see what the celebration is all about, there’s still 51 of em walking around. — Ethan Embry (@ethanembry.bsky.social) July 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Embry frequently uses his BlueSky account to disgorge his left-wing political ideas. Last month, for instance, he attacked Trump voters after the president’s military actions against Iran, writing, “78 million fucking idiots in America brought us here.”

In March, the Scream 7 star even called for Senate Democrat minority leader Chuck Schumer to step down because Schumer isn’t far enough to the left to satisfy the actor.

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