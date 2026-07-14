‘The Odyssey’ Star Elliot Page: Gender Is a ‘Quaint Myth,’ Male-Female Dynamic Is ‘Absurd’ Because Animals Are ‘Queer’

Transgender actor and The Odyssey star Elliot Page came out against traditional gender roles, calling the male-female dynamic a “quaint myth” and insisting that if animals can engage in “queer” sex, why shouldn’t humans.

Appearing on the extremist, left-wing Democracy Now podcast, Page attacked the “cis hetero patriarchal structure” and claimed that the traditional way we view gender is scientifically inaccurate.

The Canadian-born actor made waves in Hollywood in 2020 by announcing a “transitioning” from female to male, six years after announcing in 2014 that she was a lesbian. Page has since become a vocal LGBTQ+ and transgender activist.

On the podcast, Page, who narrates the film, insisted that the normal gender ideas that mankind have supported for all of recorded history are “absurd.”

“In terms of looking at nature as if it’s some sort of cis hetero patriarchal structure is absurd, and that this, you know, gender binary that we’ve created is nothing but a quaint little myth,” Page said.

The actor added that Second Nature, the documentary he is flogging on the podcast, “really shows what we have been taught in school in regards to these structures — men being superior, women being inferior. You know, submissive or what have you — it being this heterosexual existence is just completely false.”

Page goes on to assert that the idea that queer is normal and traditional gender roles are “false” has been “suppressed” from general knowledge.

The actor, though, does not address the central point that the examples in nature where animals change gender — such as the clownfish — do so through a natural process, whereas humans do not and cannot, and humans need artificial means to “transition.”

The five foot one, 106-pound actor recently sparked controversy by being cast as a Greek Warrior in director Christopher Nolan’s epic remake of The Odyssey. Detractors thought it was absurd to cast a tiny trans actor as a powerful warrior in the epic tale.

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