Video: Jimmy Fallon Cracks Shocking Melania Trump Sex Affair Joke

NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon cracked several snide sex jokes about Michelle Obama First Lady Melania Trump, saying she’s going to end her hiatus from public view by revealing she “ran off” with an 80-year-old politician not named Donald Trump.

“Guys, over the weekend, President Trump made a campaign stop in long island, and Melania Trump did not travel with him,” Fallon said to an auditory orgasm from the studio audience. “Yeah. People have noticed that she’s been laying low. In fact, she hasn’t been seen in public for 29 days. Trump heard and was like, ‘big deal, I haven’t seen her in private for two years.’”

Mrs. Trump has been working hard to successfully reunite children displaced during the Russia-Ukraine war with their families, as Breitbart News exclusively reported this week.

Fallon continued, cracking a joke about Secret Service agents secretly putting President Trump on a military plane instead of Air Force one to fly out of Ankara, Turkey, earlier this month.

“I understand Melania is taking a step back with everything going on. She’s worried that at any moment she could be trapped with Trump inside her catering truck,” Fallon said.

Fallon finished his Melania Trump adultery diatribe, saying “You never know. Yep, no one has seen Melania. All I know is that it’s going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell. “

Fallon’s Trump marital sex affair jokes came on the same day Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) found himself taking pointed questions from liberal news anchors about his suggestion that President Trump is having an affair with one of his aides, Natalie Harp.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson