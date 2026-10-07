Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kim Zolciak’s 15-Year-Old Son Pleads Not Guilty In Sexual Battery, Sodomy Case

KJ Biermann — the 15-year-old son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann — has pleaded not guilty in a sexual battery and sodomy case.

Biermann — born Kroy Jagger Biermann Jr. — was arrested on August 17 on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.

On Monday, the 15-year-old pleaded not guilty to all seven felony charges in his sexual battery and sodomy case, with his attorney, Jason Sheffield, telling the judge that his client is also waived his formal October 14 arraignment, according to a report by Page Six.

Sheffield also reportedly asked the judge for ten days after receiving discovery to file motions, and requested a hearing on transferring the case to Fulton County Juvenile Court before pretrial and trial dates are set in superior court.

The Alpharetta Police Department detained Biermann after an April incident from a female classmate accusing him of sexually assaulting her at the Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The girl, who described herself as Biermann’s girlfriend’s “best friend,” also claimed that the 15-year-old forced himself on her and tried “multiple times to have intercourse with her by trying to pull down her pants” while the two were in a sauna.

She also accused Biermann of forcing her to perform oral sex on him before he penetrated her vagina with his finger. When she “finally managed to get away from him,” the girl said, “He pulled up his pants and left.”

The girl was examined by medical professionals the next day, but no male DNA was found in her mouth or vagina.

The teen — who has maintained his innocence — spent more than a month at Atlanta’s Metro Regional Youth Detention Center before he was released on bail after posting a $200,000 bond.

At his first hearing, prosecutors revealed that investigators had found footage on Biermann’s cellphone allegedly showing him having sex with a family member under the age of 12.

“The matter arose from inappropriate, crude behavior involving two middle schoolers,” Sheffield told Page Six. “It did not result in an adjudication for statutory rape, sexual intercourse or any comparable offense.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.