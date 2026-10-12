Pop Singer Hayley Williams Melts Down: ‘Please F**king Vote, F**k These KKK MAGA Pieces of S**t’

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams unleashed a deranged tirade against Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump once again as she closed out her show in New Orleans this weekend.

From the stage, Williams accused conservative Americans of being KKK members as she urged her far-left audience to get out and vote in November.

“Please fucking vote in November. Fuck all these people, these fucking MAGA pieces of shit, KKK look different and they will not win. Until I see you again, take care of you, and take care of each other,” she said.

The singer’s latest screed comes a week after she was criticized for screaming “fuck ICE,” “fuck Donald Trump,” and “free Palestine” during her show in West Palm Beach, Florida.

She also blasted Christians and called religious Americans as the “greatest threat to American democracy.”

“The greatest threat to American democracy is Christian nationalism,” she told her audience as a clip shared on social media.

The “Airplanes” singer is currently on her solo tour, “The Hayley Williams Show,” during which she has repeatedly forced her extremist political views on fans.

But this isn’t the first Williams has pushed her politics on fans. She attacked Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis back in 2023.

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