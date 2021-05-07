The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has taken it upon itself to flag multiple Twitter accounts sharing Donald Trump statements, according to its own reporting.

In a report by San Franciso-based correspondent Cody Godwin on the termination of the @DJTDesk account, which claimed to be sharing missives from the former U.S. President “on behalf” of his office, the BBC said a Twitter spokesman told them the handle was banned for sharing content “affiliated with a suspended account.”

The BBC noted that Trump spokesman Jason Miller had told NBC News that, in fact, “the @DJTDesk account was not set up by, or with the permission of, anyone affiliated with the former president” but indicated that the social media giant had banned it regardless under “ban evasion” rules.

“The BBC flagged four accounts with similar bios that were also sharing content from Mr Trump’s new platform,” boasted the public broadcaster, which is funded via a compulsory licence fee which must be paid by all Britons who watch live television programming — whether or not it is BBC content — on pain of fines backed by the threat of imprisonment.

It added that “Twitter did not respond when asked what would happen to these accounts”.

Mr Trump had been deplatformed or restricted by Twitter and virtually every other Big Tech social media platform by the time Joe Biden was inaugurated — because he “voiced support for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol”, according to the BBC — and launched his ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump‘ blog to try and keep in touch with supporters directly on Tuesday.

The BBC appeared to be at pains to highlight accounts other than the @DJTDesk account sharing content from this platforming, going so far as to point out that one had “recently tweeted about ban evasion” and embed the post in its report.

