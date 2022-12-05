Germany: Girl Killed on Way to School, Another Seriously Injured, Three Men Arrested

dpatop - 05 December 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Illerkirchberg: Police forensics markers are placed at a crime scene on a path. Two girls were attacked and seriously injured on their way to school. Photo: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa (Photo by Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – German police said a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were attacked by a man on their way to school early Monday.

Police in the southwestern city of Ulm said the girls were rushed to a hospital following the attack at about 7:30 a.m. in the nearby town of Illerkirchberg.

Police didn´t immediately say whether a weapon was used in the attack.

The suspect fled into a nearby house where officers later detained three men, one of whom is presumed to be the attacker, police said.

German news agency dpa reported that police were still trying to determine a possible motive for the attack.

