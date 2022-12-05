BERLIN (AP) – German police said a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were attacked by a man on their way to school early Monday.

Police in the southwestern city of Ulm said the girls were rushed to a hospital following the attack at about 7:30 a.m. in the nearby town of Illerkirchberg.

Police didn´t immediately say whether a weapon was used in the attack.

The suspect fled into a nearby house where officers later detained three men, one of whom is presumed to be the attacker, police said.

German news agency dpa reported that police were still trying to determine a possible motive for the attack.