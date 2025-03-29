Four People Injured in Stabbing in Norwegian City of Trondheim

Four people were injured, including two seriously, following a stabbing incident in the central Norwegian city of Trondheim.

Trondheim police said that there were two women and three men aged between 20 and 40-years-old involved in a mass stabbing in the city on Saturday. Four people, including the alleged attacker, were injured during the knife altercation.

Police attorney Silje Flack Bergby told public broadcaster NRK that two of the four stabbing were injured seriously, however, they are no longer in life threatening condition.

“We have control over all those involved. There is currently one accused in the case. We will assess the others’ role continuously. It is a bit unclear the sequence of events now,” Flack Bergby said.

Police taskforce leader Lars Erik Aftret Nilsen said that it is likely that those involved had a previously relationship, likely indicating that terrorism was not the motivating factor behind the incident.

“We arrived quickly at the scene together with the ambulance and medical personnel. It is still early in the investigation phase, but we believe we have the situation under control,” he said.

At the time of reporting, police have not released any information concerning the background of the suspected perpetrator or the victims.

This story is developing…